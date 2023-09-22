CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CVD Equipment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $7.19 on Monday. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 million, a PE ratio of 102.71 and a beta of 1.67.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 32,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $207,413.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 820,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVV. UBS Group AG grew its position in CVD Equipment by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

