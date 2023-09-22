Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellectis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

CLLS opened at $1.67 on Monday. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 71.63% and a negative net margin of 387.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 67.2% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,660 shares in the last quarter. Bpifrance SA acquired a new position in Cellectis during the first quarter worth $4,221,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 173.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,639,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,040,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 106,125 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

