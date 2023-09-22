StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of INO opened at $0.39 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $103.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 1,750.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Further Reading

