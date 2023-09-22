Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadway Financial by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 992,987 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadway Financial by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

