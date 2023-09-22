National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
National Instruments Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $59.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
National Instruments Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of National Instruments
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in National Instruments by 504.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 83,462 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in National Instruments by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,252,000 after buying an additional 219,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in National Instruments during the second quarter worth $734,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
National Instruments Company Profile
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
