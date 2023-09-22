National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

National Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $59.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of National Instruments

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 82.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in National Instruments by 504.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 83,462 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in National Instruments by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,252,000 after buying an additional 219,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in National Instruments during the second quarter worth $734,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

