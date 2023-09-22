Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $2.15 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 48,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $107,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 48,967 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $107,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,558.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 27,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $60,726.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,346 shares of company stock worth $313,161 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 349.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

