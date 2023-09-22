StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United States Steel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of X opened at $31.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.14. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $32.52.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $330,747.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,822 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,524,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,230,000 after buying an additional 792,958 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in United States Steel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,376,000 after purchasing an additional 311,836 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in United States Steel by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,479,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,216,000 after purchasing an additional 589,200 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd increased its stake in United States Steel by 38.6% during the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 8.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,855,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,435,000 after purchasing an additional 304,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

