Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley downgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.22.

Avid Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVID opened at $26.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.17. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $33.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 90,658 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 23,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Steinberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

