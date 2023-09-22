EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

EchoStar Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $18.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.77. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in EchoStar by 181.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 44,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in EchoStar by 56.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 19.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 48,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

See Also

