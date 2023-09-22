USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Stock Performance

NYSE USDP opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. USD Partners has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $5.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

