StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.47.

Shares of NEWR opened at $85.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.23.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $242.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.13 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CFO David Barter sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $337,800.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,996.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Barter sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $337,800.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,996.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,316,787.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,602 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 4.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in New Relic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in New Relic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

