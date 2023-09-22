Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AKRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of AKRO opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a current ratio of 29.77. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of -0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $287,192.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,883.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $287,192.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,883.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $1,280,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,700 and sold 55,745 shares valued at $2,653,443. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 56,492 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

