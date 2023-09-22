American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Cfra

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cfra from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.97.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $79.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.