Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAVB opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.