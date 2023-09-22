Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Capri from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Capri from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $52.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Capri has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.19.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Capri by 903.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,078,000 after buying an additional 2,460,340 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Capri by 135.6% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,503,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $79,231,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 381.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,404,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 22,192.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 958,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,404,000 after purchasing an additional 954,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

