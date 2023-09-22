Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives “Positive” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their positive rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $215.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler cut shares of Analog Devices from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.79.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $173.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.61. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

