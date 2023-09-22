StockNews.com Upgrades Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.00 to $1.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Ur-Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.32.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.46 on Monday. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $388.10 million, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ur-Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 62,409 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $64,281.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 288,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,206.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 71,211 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $79,756.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 62,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $64,281.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 288,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,206.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 393,257 shares of company stock valued at $435,522. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

