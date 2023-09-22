Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Frasers Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON FRAS opened at GBX 813 ($10.07) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 791.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 758.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of £3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 804.95, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.93. Frasers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 607 ($7.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 921.75 ($11.42).

Frasers Group Company Profile

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

