CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,370 ($29.36) price target on the stock.

CVS Group Trading Up 6.7 %

CVSG opened at GBX 1,610 ($19.94) on Tuesday. CVS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,365 ($16.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,226 ($27.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,928.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,977.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3,926.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Get CVS Group alerts:

CVS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. CVS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,707.32%.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.