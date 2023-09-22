accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($12.82) target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on accesso Technology Group
accesso Technology Group Stock Down 6.8 %
accesso Technology Group Company Profile
accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than accesso Technology Group
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Analysts Recommend These Mining Stocks Before Metal Prices Rally
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.