accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($12.82) target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of LON:ACSO opened at GBX 592 ($7.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £248.58 million, a PE ratio of 3,115.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 709.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 719.20. accesso Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 525.25 ($6.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 860 ($10.65).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

