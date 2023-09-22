Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded to Outperform by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $80.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.69.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $68.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $72.82.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

