Redrow (LON:RDW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 843 ($10.44) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDW. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.43) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 440 ($5.45) to GBX 370 ($4.58) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.05) to GBX 643 ($7.96) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 588.20 ($7.29).

Redrow stock opened at GBX 504 ($6.24) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 900.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 489.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 484.20. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 367.40 ($4.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 558.50 ($6.92).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. Redrow’s payout ratio is currently 5,714.29%.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

