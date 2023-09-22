Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $66.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

PB has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE PB opened at $54.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.78. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $54.44 and a twelve month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.98 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,011,000 after buying an additional 40,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,826,000 after purchasing an additional 917,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,682,000 after purchasing an additional 290,029 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,106,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,879,000 after purchasing an additional 352,381 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,382,000 after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

