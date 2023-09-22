ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $89.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESAB. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.14.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB opened at $69.08 on Monday. ESAB has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.03.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $720.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,300.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,300.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,631 shares of company stock worth $115,926 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ESAB by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ESAB by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,119,000 after purchasing an additional 119,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ESAB by 2,222.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,338 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ESAB by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,147,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,829,000 after purchasing an additional 465,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ESAB by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,102,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,932,000 after purchasing an additional 83,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Read More

