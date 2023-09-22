Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Cut to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATHOF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Athabasca Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
