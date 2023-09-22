NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

William Blair downgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.35.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $75.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,230. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,393,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after acquiring an additional 201,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

