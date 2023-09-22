Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

MBRX opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.97. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

