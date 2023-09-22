Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 9.9 %
MBRX opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.97. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.65.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
