Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Down 0.1 %

TRHC opened at $10.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $278.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $90.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.82 million.

Institutional Trading of Tabula Rasa HealthCare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

