AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Lifted to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $20.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.17. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $22.21.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 7.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

