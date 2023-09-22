AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Lifted to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.67.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AB Volvo (publ)
AB Volvo (publ) Stock Down 0.4 %
AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 7.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AB Volvo (publ)
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Analysts Recommend These Mining Stocks Before Metal Prices Rally
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.