Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASGN. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of ASGN from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.83.

ASGN Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $80.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. ASGN has a 1 year low of $63.27 and a 1 year high of $99.69.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 156.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 56.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ASGN by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

