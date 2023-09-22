Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VYGR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Todd Alfred Carter sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $85,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.