Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$5.75 at Desjardins

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TVE. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.63.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$3.83 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.99 and a twelve month high of C$5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.69.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$321.18 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.3852217 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Rooney purchased 50,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.47 per share, with a total value of C$173,500.00. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

