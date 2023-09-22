Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$1.49

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$2.10 to C$1.49 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on WEED. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.70 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.56 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.61 to C$0.59 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.97.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Stock Down 11.9 %
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canopy Growth
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Analysts Recommend These Mining Stocks Before Metal Prices Rally
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.