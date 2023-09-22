Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$1.49

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$2.10 to C$1.49 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WEED. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.70 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.56 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.61 to C$0.59 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.97.

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$1.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$745.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.33. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$0.46 and a 1 year high of C$6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

