Prosus Stock to Split on Tuesday, September 26th (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 26th. The 2.17960000 split was announced on Tuesday, September 26th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 26th.

Prosus Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. Prosus has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PROSY. HSBC upgraded Prosus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upgraded Prosus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

