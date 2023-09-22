Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given a C$37.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$37.00 price target on Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB lowered shares of Stelco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$50.55 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.67.

Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$37.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.06. Stelco has a one year low of C$32.51 and a one year high of C$60.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

