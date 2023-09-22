Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.
PEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.31.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 1.7 %
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.06. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 27.63%. The business had revenue of C$219.41 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.6934461 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.01%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Peyto Exploration & Development
In other news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total value of C$119,988.00. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
