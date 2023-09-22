Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts High Tide (TSE:HITI) Price Target to C$4.25

High Tide (TSE:HITI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 price objective on High Tide and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.
