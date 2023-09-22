Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$23.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
