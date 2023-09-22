Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.50 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

TSE:ATH opened at C$3.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.26. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of C$1.88 and a 12 month high of C$4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 55.17%. The company had revenue of C$282.61 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.7204301 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

