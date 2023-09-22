Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Lowered to C$57.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EMA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Emera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.64.

Get Emera alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emera

Emera Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$50.47 on Monday. Emera has a 1 year low of C$48.63 and a 1 year high of C$61.11. The firm has a market cap of C$13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.16, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.54.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.02). Emera had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.84 billion. Analysts expect that Emera will post 3.3382542 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.