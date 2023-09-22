Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.75.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$30.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$30.09 and a one year high of C$40.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$879.00 million for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2744526 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.83%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

