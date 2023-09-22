Desjardins Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$26.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

ARX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. CIBC upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ARC Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.83.

ARC Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

ARX stock opened at C$20.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.95. The stock has a market cap of C$12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.34 and a twelve month high of C$21.79.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 37.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 3.0607345 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total value of C$410,135.09. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

