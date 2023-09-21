Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,096 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.2% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.76.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

