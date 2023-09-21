Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,301 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $162.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.15 and a 200-day moving average of $172.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

