Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Increased by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 5.2% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.19. 493,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,815. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.55. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

