Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Up 2.2 %

T stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.