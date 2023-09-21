Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 20,755 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.2% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. jvl associates llc grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $316.74 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.21. The firm has a market cap of $210.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.25.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

