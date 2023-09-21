Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Has $822,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after buying an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,821,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $401.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,761. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.86. The company has a market capitalization of $320.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

