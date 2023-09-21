Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,127 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 42.1% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 98,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,893 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

NIKE stock opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.19. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

