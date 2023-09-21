Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 48,802 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,802 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.99 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day moving average is $97.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

